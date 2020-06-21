NORTH ATTLEBORO — The parking lot of St. Mary’s Church was full of cars Saturday morning as more than two dozen young people made their Holy Confirmation in a ceremony that Bishop Edgar da Cunha called “memorable.”
The Mass was broadcast on 97.9 FM, with live video streaming on the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish’s YouTube channel and Facebook pages.
The 10 a.m. service was the first of four separate confirmation ceremonies that will take place over two Saturdays, with its related Masses held this past Sunday, and next Sunday.
A total of 153 people will be confirmed in the weekly services.
During his homily, the three words da Cunha wanted the confirmands to remember on that day were “faith,” “change,” and “witness” as an antidote for fear, uncertainty and vulnerability in the era of COVID-19.
“In a few moments, you are going to profess that faith...and if you take that belief seriously, and recognize how important faith is in our lives, then we can overcome the fears and uncertainties of life,” da Cunha said.
Additionally, da Cunha said, change came through the power of the Holy Spirit, and encouraged the confirmation candidates to be witnesses of their faith.
Da Cunha believed the confirmands’ day would be memorable through the videos capturing the way the event was celebrated in the year 2020.
“It’s a memorable moment, but it’s a moment for us also to reflect, to learn and to grow,” da Cunha said. “If you find yourself in fear, let your faith guide your life. If you find yourself in uncertainty, know that the Holy Spirit is with you. If you recognize your vulnerability, then depend on God, and He will guide you.”
At specified moments during Mass, the candidates stood outside their family cars to speak their renewal of baptism promises. Later, a few at a time, they were able to go to the altar with their sponsors and receive their anointing with the Sacrament Chrism.
While this confirmation ceremony was different than any other, many parents and confirmands were pleased with the measures the parish took to ensure everyone’s safety and participation.
“It was so organized. We’re very happy,” said Jennifer Kovacevic of North Attleboro.
Kovacevic’s son, Harrison Gagne, who received his confirmation, was in full agreement.
“It’s better this way than not having it at all,” he said.
