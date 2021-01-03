ATTLEBORO — More than 150 staff members and residents at the Life Care Center of Attleboro bravely and eagerly rolled up their sleeves on Sunday to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with the injections being administered by members of CVS from Blackstone.
As per the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations, healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents are categorized as “1a” of the three phases that the vaccine is to be given.
Phase 1b applies to front line essential workers and people over the age of 75; phase 1c is for people between the ages of 65 and 74 and for those who are aged 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, as well as other essential workers.
Patrick O’Connor, the executive director of Life Care, believes the vaccine to be a “game-changer” for the process of getting the facility back to normal which means allowing the residents to see their families again.
“There is a natural fear out there of vaccines, but this is a very safe vaccine,” O’Connor said.
Both O’Connor and his wife Kate willingly bared their arms for their respective shots.
And to O’Connor’s surprise, the feel of the hypodermic needle was barely noticeable.
“I didn’t even feel it,” O’Connor said in amazement to the CVS technician who had just administered the shot.
There were two pages of consent forms to be filled out by those receiving the vaccine, but also encouraging stickers as a reward, with one reading “I Took One For The Team.”
This particular sticker was proudly displayed on the uniform scrubs of Life Care Center staff member Allyson Mantia of Lakeville.
“I’m definitely excited to be vaccinated, especially living and working with people who are at risk,” Mantia said. “I feel like I’m protecting the people in the community.”
At first, Mantia was nervous about getting the vaccine, with her concern being how “quickly” the vaccine came out and if it had been researched enough before distribution.
But through her own research and “looking at the bigger picture,” Mantia became eager to be vaccinated.
“I think it’s an important part of ending this pandemic,” she said.
In turn, O’Connor said he was much more optimistic about the future and that the residents of Life Care were “excited” to get the vaccine and have their families come to visit them again.
The current FDA-authorized vaccines require two doses, and it is imperative that both doses are administered in accordance with timelines provided by the manufacturer. The vaccine is free to residents and associates, but the decision to take the vaccine will be an individual one, O’Connor said.
“We are encouraging all residents and associates to take advantage of the FDA-authorized vaccines, but we are not requiring it,” he said. “We believe it is vital that each individual resident and/or their legal representative make informed decisions about the healthcare the resident receives, and we encourage them to consult with their primary physician for guidance.”
At the onset of the pandemic, there was a COVID-19 outbreak within the Life Care Center, but the facility’s doctor of internal medicine, Dr. Bilal Hussain, called it “unavoidable, because it was at the beginning.”
Hussain said that since then, the center has had excellent control over preventing further outbreaks.
“(The vaccine) is a home run,” Hussain said. “With 95 percent effectiveness, it’s just a matter of getting it out to everyone.”
