The company that owns Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, which specialize in men’s suits, says it plans to cut back on staff and locations.
Tailored Brands said 20 percent of its employees will be let go by the end of the year. The company also said up to 500 retail stores would face “potential closure,” while it focuses on its e-commerce business.
There is a Men’s Wearhouse at Emerald Square in North Attleboro, as well as in Franklin and Warwick, and a Jos. A. Bank store at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield along with outlets in Bellingham and Providence.
The company has not yet said what stores will close. There are 24 Men’s Wearhouse locations in Massachusetts and five in New Hampshire. Jos. A. Bank has 17 Massachusetts stores and four in New Hampshire.
“Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, further actions are needed to help us strengthen our financial position so we can navigate our current realities,” Tailored Brands President and CEO Dinesh Lathi said.
The pandemic was the last straw for many brick-and-mortar retailers, the most recent being 200-year-old Brooks Brothers, which has a store at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. The iconic clothier sought bankruptcy protection earlier this month.
J.C. Penney, an anchor store for the North Attleboro mall, and Pier 1 Imports, which had a now-closed location in Seekonk, also filed for bankruptcy this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.