MANSFIELD — While there may have not been laughter reverberating off the walls of a comedy club, there were smiling faces, the honks of car horns and laughter all the same during the Massachusetts Music and Arts Society’s Drive-In Stand Up comedy show on Saturday night.
The event, held in the parking lot of the MMAS on South Main Street, was also presented by Scamps Comedy Productions and featured four Boston-based comedians, including Dave Rattigan, who has also been broadcast on Sirius XM Radio.
The evening of laughs and witty humor was welcomed by not just patrons but the members of MMAS, who have not participated in any productions since the coronavirus shutdown began in mid-March.
The comedians — Alex Giampapa, James Hamilton, Carolyn Riley and Rattigan — were also eager to perform after months of quarantine.
“It’s always been my dream to perform on a windy stage wearing a delicate silk dress,” Riley remarked during her routine.
The evening of comedy had two sets, one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. For the first show alone, nearly 100 patrons were in attendance, either in their cars as the show was broadcast over 89.5 FM, or in lawn chairs around the little stage in front of the Norton Reservoir.
“This is not your traditional comedy experience,” Rattigan told the audience before the show began. “But we’re glad to be here and we’re glad you’re here.”
A variety of topics, from dating to the coronavirus pandemic, were targets of the comedians, with their tongues firmly in cheek.
“They’re emailing me constantly,” Giampapa said of one particular fast-food company’s email notifications. “‘We are sanitizing all the surfaces; employees are washing their hands.’ And it’s like, you weren’t doing that before?”
Hamilton poked fun at his subcompact car, and Riley found humor in surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat.
“My heart would accelerate to 220 beats per minute, which is crazy because I’ve never been excited about anything,” she said.
Among other topics, Rattigan offered his comedic point of view in describing New Hampshire theme park Storyland as the place to visit “when you love your family, but not enough to take them to Disneyland,” and his true “sleep number” for his Serta mattress was Jack Daniels Old No. 7.
Rattigan also commented on the differences between attending a Bruce Springsteen concert when he was in his 20’s and later in his 50’s.
“Everybody there was my age,” Rattigan said dryly of the concert later in his life. “They had the camera scanning the crowd to show on the Jumbotron; it was like watching a casting call for ‘Murder, She Wrote: The Musical.’”
Even if a few punch lines were slightly off-color, one patron, Tim Lynch of Mansfield, said that having a sense of humor in these times was important.
Both Lynch and his wife Alison Fleming were grateful just to be outdoors after being inside for so long, and agreed the different setting for a comedy show was well-managed by MMAS.
“I don’t think (MMAS) would have done something like this if it wasn’t for COVID-19,” Fleming said. “I definitely think it worked.”
For more information on upcoming drive-in stand-up events, visit mmas.org.
