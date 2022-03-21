Beginning Wednesday, people will no longer be required to wear a face mask at state courthouses, including district courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton.
The state Supreme Judicial Court issued a new order Monday relaxing the mask requirement that went into effect two years ago when the pandemic hit.
Although they are no longer required, the order still encourages people to wear them to protect against the transmission of COVID-19, especially those who are at increased risk for severe disease or are not up to date on vaccinations.
The order also continues to prohibit entry into courthouses for anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus within the previous five days or has COVID-19 symptoms.
It also prohibits anyone who is not up to date on vaccinations and have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 within the last five days or are awaiting test results after experiencing symptoms or should be in isolation or quarantine.
Courts were closed to the public from mid-March 2020 to July 13, 2020, with courthouses open only for limited purposes while other proceedings were held virtually.
The SJC said court access and operations may be adjusted at any time as it continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the state.