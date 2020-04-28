State courts, including district courts in Attleboro and Wrentham, will be closed to the public at least until June 1 but will be open for general court business effective May 4.
The Supreme Judicial Court issued the order Monday. Court buildings have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the order, courts will be closed to the public except where parties need to address emergency matters that cannot be addressed by telephone, videoconference, email or other electronic means.
Jury trials in both criminal and civil cases are postponed until at least July 1.
All bench trials, in both criminal and civil cases, are postponed until June 1, unless they may be conducted virtually by agreement of the parties and of the court.
The offices of all clerks, registrars and recorders will continue to conduct court business to accept the filing of pleadings and other documents in emergency and identified non-emergency matters.
The court officials will schedule and facilitate hearings, to issue orders, answer questions from attorneys, litigants and the public, and to conduct other necessary business.
The matters will be conducted virtually, except when the filing of pleadings and other documents in emergency matters cannot be accomplished by phone or teleconference.
