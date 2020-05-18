State courts, which have been closed to the public for two months due to the pandemic, are expected to reopen this summer on a limited basis.
Courthouses will reopen but only in stages and only for certain purposes that require an in-person appearance, according to a letter last week from court leaders.
Most court business, however, will still need to be conducted virtually to reduce the number of litigants, lawyers and court personnel that come to court.
"The days when our Trial Court welcomed approximately 40,000 persons a day into our courthouses are over, at least for the duration of the pandemic," stated the letter, which is from the chief judges of the state Supreme Judicial Court, Appeals Court and Trial Court.
Jury trials are not expected to start again until September, if schools reopen. But how jury trials will be conducted while maintaining social distancing will be a challenge, the judges said.
Court officials will have to determine how juries will be empaneled, where they will sit during a trial and where they will deliberate.
Before the pandemic, juries sat close together in the courtroom and usually deliberated in small rooms.
In the Attleboro area, there are district courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton. The most serious criminal cases in the area are heard in superior courts in Fall River and Dedham.
Currently, courts are closed to the public except where parties need to be in court for emergency matters that cannot be addressed by telephone, video conference, email or other electronic means.
All jury-waived trials, in both criminal and civil cases, are postponed until at least June 1, unless they may be conducted virtually by agreement of the parties and the court.
