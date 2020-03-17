The state Supreme Judicial Court announced Tuesday that all state courts will for the time being hear only emergency matters that cannot be conducted by videoconference or by telephone.
The court said the action was being taken because of the public health emergency created by the coronavirus.
Court matters will delayed until at least April 6, according to the order.
Clerk's offices will remain open to the public to accept pleadings and other documents in emergency matters only, according to the SJC.
All trials in both criminal and civil cases that were scheduled between Tuesday and April 17 are continued to after April 21, the SJC said. That's unless the trial is a civil case where the parties and the court agree that the matter can be decided without the need for in-person appearance in court.
Jury trials that have already started and were delayed by the virus will end “based on the manifest necessity arising from the pandemic.” A new trial may start after the public health emergency ends, according to the SJC.
Courts will attempt to address matters that can be resolved or advanced without in-person proceedings through communication by telephone, videoconferencing, email or similar means, according to the SJC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.