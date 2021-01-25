The state has awarded 13 grants totaling $855,000 to local businesses struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants were among 638 issued statewide totaling $37.4 million.
The grants come from a $668 million relief fund set up in December, some of which is federal money, and a separate $50.8 million fund created in October, according to a news release from Gov. Charlie Baker.
“Restaurants, bars and retail stores, which have been especially impacted during the pandemic, are among the key industries to lead this round,” the release said.
The Small Business Grant Program is administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.
North Attleboro businesses reaped four cash awards. They went t CT & JJ Inc., a restaurant business at 500 East Washington St. that got $75,000; Knight’s Inn at 787 South Washington St., which got $75,000; Nally Associates at 51 Fletcher St., which makes recognition plaques and got $75,000; and Del’s Lemonade at 80 North Washington St., $30,000.
North Attleboro Jewelry Co. at 112 Bank St. in Attleboro got $75,000 and Dorrance Recycling Corp. at 15 Bradford St. in Attleboro also got $75,000.
In Norton, Kelly’s Place at 292 East Main St. got $75,000 and TIK Corp., a beauty and personal care business at 24 Fletcher Way got $75,000.
In Foxboro, a restaurant company called ABC Do Re Me International located at 266 Patriot Place received $50,000, and an information technology company called Neipris, address not given, got $75,000.
The A&A Pavao Construction Co. at 2 Brook St. in Rehoboth got $75,000.
DGP & Sons, a restaurant business at 141 North Main St. in Mansfield, received $75,000 and One Up Games in Plainville, located at 2 Wilkens Drive, got $25,000.
