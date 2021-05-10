The state’s lifting of restrictions on more outdoor activities doesn’t mean you’ll be hearing the pitter-patter of a road racer’s feet or the enhanced roar of engines in the immediate future.
Seekonk Speedway officials are happy just to be open once again but say they face stiff competition from other New England racetracks where capacity limits are even more liberal. And area road racers will need time to organize events.
As of Monday, indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks, which had been limited to 12% capacity, are now allowed to increase capacity to 25%.
Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks are also allowed to welcome more visitors, up to 50% capacity, as long as they have a safety plan approved by the state Department of Public Health.
Restrictions are being relaxed as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Sunday, more than 2.9 million people in Massachusetts has been fully vaccinated, according to the health department.
Road races and other outdoor organized amateur or professional sporting events can also resume.
Locally, spring has been the season traditionally for amateur races to step off on local roads. However, says Kevin Downing, a veteran marathoner, there’s no rush to lace up the running shoes just yet.
“I haven’t heard of any in the immediate future,” Downing — who owns DB Sports in Plainville — says of races. “It will take the racers themselves to get back up to speed,” he says, organizing events and gathering sponsors. “We might not see anything other than virtual events until July or August.”
New England Runner Magazine lists only one live road race in Massachusetts on its website for this month, the “Covid Comeback 5K” in Georgetown May 23.
Looking a little further ahead, though, the Attleboro YMCA is bringing back its Thanksgiving season “Gobble Wobble” road race in November, an event it ran virtually last year.
Leigh Fontes, chief operating officer of the Y, said that after asking people to do a 5K on their own, “we did have many people” participate. But “we are happy to host” a live event in the fall, she said, adding that sign-up will probably start in September.
As far as professional arenas go, they are due to return to full capacity by August, meaning full stands are a possibility for Patriots games, starting in the preseason. The New England Revolution soccer team, which also plays its home games at Foxboro’s Gillette stadium and is in the midst of its regular season now, did not respond to a request for comment.
Ed St Germain, director of business development and marketing at Seekonk Speedway, said lifting the restrictions on capacity from 12% to 25% is a help, but 50% — sooner rather than later — would be better.
He’s hoping Gov. Charlie Baker will move to lift restrictions further.
“We’d still love to get to 50% to do some of our more popular shows,” including the Fourth of July with fireworks and modified races, St Germain said.
At just 25 percent, or 3,700 racing fans, he said the track can cover its costs, but that’s about all.
The “action track of the East” opened its season last weekend to sellout crowds — at 12% anyway. It observed social distancing protocols with no problem, St Germain said, adding, “It was less stress than I thought.”
The problem, he said, is that tracks in neighboring states — such as Lime Rock and Thompson in Connecticut and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon — are running wide open or will be soon.
“We are thankful we are open and we look forward to the summer,” St Germain said, but added he is hoping “the governor will be moving us to brighter days ahead.”
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.