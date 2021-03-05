ATTLEBORO — With coronavirus cases falling and vaccinations rising, kids are going back to school, which, it’s hoped, will end a year-long nightmare for them and their parents at home and work.
The state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Friday to give Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the power to decide when students must return to full-time in-school learning.
The 8-3 vote came after testimony from parents and a panel of doctors who encouraged the board to get students back to school. They cited the damage remote and hybrid learning is doing to children academically, mentally and socially.
Riley argued that coronavirus cases are falling and vaccinations are increasing, which means there’s even less chance than there already was that schools will spread the disease.
Evidence was presented at the meeting that the disease is rarely spread in schools.
In Attleboro, for example, which has adopted a hybrid mode of learning, there has been no in-school transmission of the disease among students or staff since September.
The hybrid mode keeps students at home for three days and puts them in school for two days.
There was also testimony that three feet of social distancing is sufficient in school settings and that mask wearing is the most important factor in stopping the spread.
“The numbers are just getting better,” Riley said. “We think now is the time to move our kids back to school more robustly.”
And that will happen on April 5, when elementary school children are scheduled to return.
However, parents will have the option to keep their kids in the remote learning mode for the remainder of the year if that’s what they want.
New guidance for districts will be released next week, Riley said.
The 30 days between now and April 5 will allow time for local school officials to plan for the safe return of students.
No dates have been set for middle school or high school students.
School Superintendent David Sawyer said Attleboro was already moving in the direction state officials endorsed on Friday.
“For the last two months we have been publicly discussing at the school committee meetings the need to return students to full in-person learning as soon as possible,” he said in an email. “While we believe local communities are best equipped to set their own timelines, the commissioner’s unilateral move would not alter things dramatically in Attleboro.”
Sawyer said Attleboro school officials had already targeted April as the first stage of moving kids back to full-time, in-person learning.
The decision to start with the youngest is a good one, he said.
“We agree with the commissioner’s intention to start with elementary age students, who are both the least likely to catch, or transmit the disease and the most challenged by remote learning,” Sawyer said.
But he noted there will be challenges, partly caused by less than adequate funding this year and next year.
“As I will be reporting to the committee, our status as an underfunded district has real implications for meeting new guidelines for returning students,” Sawyer said. “Less money means fewer teachers, which in turn means larger class sizes.”
That in turn means social distancing rules, currently at six feet, will be impossible to meet in some classrooms.
That will be an especially difficult problem to solve at the high school, where as many as a quarter of the rooms are not big enough, Sawyer said.
There was, however, testimony at the meeting that three feet for social distancing is no less effective than six in preventing the spread of the disease and the key mitigating factor is the wearing of masks.
It’s possible the six foot rule will be relaxed.
Meanwhile, the state’s budget this year has given Attleboro a four-tenths of 1 percent increase in school money, which equals $185,640.
Given rising costs in a more than $82 million budget, that increase is actually a cut, Sawyer said.
Like Sawyer, school committee Chairman Stephen Withers Jr. said Attleboro and the state are on the same wave length with regard to getting schools open.
“The state’s position coincides with our prior hopes,” he said.
And Withers is optimistic about being able to overcome the problem of being able to properly socially distance students at the lower levels. But like Sawyer, he’s concerned about the problem at the high school where some classrooms just are not big enough.
“I’m confident these issues can be resolved at the elementary and middle school levels, but high school will continue to present a problem for Attleboro so long as the distancing guidelines remain in place,” he said in email. “In any event, getting more students back in school every day should be everyone’s goal and progress towards that end is welcome and exciting news.”
