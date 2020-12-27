State health officials last week extended the deadline for a controversial new mandate that requires all Massachusetts students to receive a flu vaccine.
The state Department of Public Health touted the mandate this summer as a way to reduce serious winter respiratory illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic and preserve healthcare resources for the pandemic response.
Children and adults 6 months to 30 years-old enrolled in Massachusetts child care, schools and universities are required to get the vaccine, which will become a yearly requirement. The yearly deadline is Dec. 31, but for this year only, state officials offered a two-month extension to Feb. 28.
But locally, school officials say compliance is low and the state is not helping.
In North Attleboro, District Nurse Leader Melissa Badger said only about half of the district’s students have submitted proof of vaccination, despite several free flu clinics and repeated notices in newsletters, on the district’s website and emails sent to parents.
In a year where school nurses are tasked more than ever on the front line of coronavirus prevention in schools, Badger said the mandate is difficult to enforce given higher-priority responsibilities and without clear guidance from the state on how to do so.
Students who do not get the vaccine will not be prevented from coming to school, Badger said.
But under Massachusetts guidelines, students whose families refuse other required vaccinations — such as the mumps, measles or varicella vaccines — and who do not meet criteria for medical or religious exemption “shall not be admitted to a school.” Enforcement, however, is left at the local level.
That regulation provides guidance on how an outbreak of each disease can be measured and when unvaccinated students should be quarantined to prevent further transmission.
But despite the new flu vaccine requirement, there is no guidance on how a flu outbreak is defined, when schools should send unvaccinated students home, and whether that applies to an outbreak in a single classroom, school building or the entire district.
Calls requesting clarification from the state’s health department were not returned last week.
Badger said the lack of state support is frustrating when school nurses are “drowning” in work brought on by the pandemic.
“When this came out in August, I thought this is great in terms of reducing illness in the schools,” Badger said. “But right now, this is just more work, especially when we’re not getting backing from the state. What’s the use of having a mandate if you’re not going to back it up?”
Meanwhile, more families than usual have requested forms for medical and religious exemptions.
Just over 50 students across the district have submitted forms for such exemptions for the flu vaccine, compared to 34 students district-wide for all other vaccines, Badger said, adding that she still fields daily requests for the forms.
The mandate kicked up discontent among some statewide, leading to an October protest in Boston and a joint lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker by a group of Massachusetts parents who say the measure is unconstitutional.
Exemptions were made for home-schooled children and college students learning and living completely off-campus, but not for elementary or secondary students in districts engaged in remote learning.
In Mansfield, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said compliance was also about 50 percent of students, with higher rates in elementary buildings.
Murphy said unvaccinated students will not be excluded from school, but school nurse officials will continue to follow up with families to meet the requirement.
“It’s certainly going to take a little bit of time,” Murphy said. “This year is so busy with contact tracing and everything else.”
Murphy said she would like to see more support for schools under the mandate by tasking other municipal or state agencies to take on the compliance aspect.
School nurse officials from Attleboro, Norton and Foxboro were unavailable for comment.
