The school mask mandate that’s heated up social media pages and school committee meetings in the area will last for at least another month, state education officials have decided.
The mandate, which applies to students, staff, faculty and visitors, had been scheduled to expire on Oct. 1 when it was first imposed in August, but will now run through at least Nov. 1, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said in a statement issued Monday.
“The best interest of students and staff as they return safely to full-time, in-person instruction this fall is at the forefront of my decision,” Riley said. “Wearing masks is an important additional measure to keep students in school safely at this time. As health conditions evolve, we will continue to work with medical experts to find masking offramps for our youngest students who are not yet eligible for vaccines.”
The rule applies to students age 5 and older. Masks are not required outdoors, while eating, and a limited number of other indoor activities.
Middle and high schools can apply for a waiver from the face covering rules if 80% of their students and staff have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Riley said. However, even if a school reaches the 80% threshold, unvaccinated students and employees would still be required to wear a mask.
David Sawyer, Attleboro’s school superintendent, noted that Monday’s announcement also came with some new guidance from the state.
The education department “finally released the details today on how the vaccination rate thresholds work,” Sawyer said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Now that we have the guidance, we will begin contemplating what we will do when and if we meet the 80% target. The most recent data I reviewed suggested that we have a way to go before (Attleboro High School) meets the mark. I would estimate we are currently in the mid-70s,” he said.
North Attleboro Superintendent John Antonucci said he wasn’t surprised by the state’s ruling. “Given the inevitability that the October 1 deadline would be extended, as of now we have not finalized any plans,” he wrote in an email.
“I think the next step for us will be to gather data on our school vaccination rates. It was helpful to receive more guidance from (the state) about what that will entail. I will be working with our administrators and nursing staff to develop a plan in the coming days.” That information will be shared with the community at large, he said.
Up until just before schools returned to full-time in person learning in late August and September, the state education officials and Gov. Charlie Baker had favored leaving the decision on requiring masks up to local school districts, while saying masks for students and staff were “strongly encouraged.”
That had left a patchwork of regulations around the area and a number of parents confused and anxious.
Attleboro, heading into the beginning of the school year, was the first public school system among the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle to institute mandatory masking for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The measure passed by a narrow 5-4 vote.
Mansfield’s school board voted unanimously to require masks in all school buildings, following the recommendations of Superintendent Teresa Murphy.
Just hours after state education officials authorized the blanket indoor mask mandate, Foxboro school board members formally updated their own policy requiring face coverings when classes resumed. Other school districts in the area indicated they would follow the state guidelines.
The area’s parochial schools, including those in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield, as well as Bishop Feehan High School, followed the guidance of the Diocese of Fall River in requiring masks.
Even with the state ruling, the mask mandate has remained controversial. Jim Poore, then a candidate in the Attleboro mayoral race, organized a protest shortly after the school committee vote that drew at least a score of parents who held signs proclaiming that the mandate violated their rights.
In North Attleboro, which had not originally planned to require masks, there are at least three Facebook pages on different sides of the masking controversy as well as dueling petitions collecting names for and against. North parents have spoken out against the mandate at recent meetings of the board of health and school committee, even though neither body has the authority to overturn the state mandate.
