PLAINVILLE – The state’s three gambling venues have reported a total of 80 coronavirus cases since June, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has learned.
In a virtual meeting on Thursday, Loretta Lillios, interim director of the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, told the commission that the cases were discovered among the 4,400 to 6,300 casino workers employed in that period at Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor.
The commission does not have a breakdown of the numbers by facility, a spokesperson said Friday, but there were no “concerning trends” or concentration of cases among the workers, Lillios said.
Employees who have tested positive indicated, for the most part, that they believed they contracted the virus from a member of their household, according to published and broadcast reports.
The Plainville slots parlor and the two casinos, along with gamblers, have been complying with COVID-19 safety restrictions, and that the casinos have remained below their already-limited capacity allowances.
Penn National, which runs Plainridge, did not immediately responded to requests for comment Friday.
All three gambling venues reported declines in revenues in November as new curfews went into effect during the month, the commission reported earlier this week.
