The ACLU of Massachusetts and two defense organizations are asking the state’s highest court to release some prisoners to limit the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The state Supreme Judicial Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday.
The emergency petition filed this week asks the high court to take immediate steps to limit the spread of the virus by limiting the number of people taken into custody and reducing the number of people incarcerated.
It seeks the release of inmates held in pretrial detention and serving time for certain low-grade crimes.
“Public health experts recognize that there is a heightened risk of infection for people in prisons and jails,” Carol Rose, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, said in a statement.
“Downsizing the footprint of the criminal legal system is a matter of life and death, and it should be a part of the COVID-19 public health response,” Rose said.
The SJC should exercise the power it has to order inmates released, she said, “in order to ensure the well-being and safety of incarcerated people, medical staff and correctional officers.”
The ACLU filed the petition with the state Committee for Public Counsel Services and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has rejected previous requests to release some inmates, arguing that it would endanger the public and that he has already taken steps to reduce the spread of the highly contagious virus in his facilities.
As of Friday, there were no inmates, staff or corrections officers with COVID-19 or showing symptoms of it, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff.
The sheriff will release no inmates unless given a court order to do so, the spokesperson, Jonathan Darling, said.
The state Department of Correction has reported three inmates and a corrections officer have tested positive for the virus.
The inmates are at the Massachusetts Treatment Center, a medium security facility at the Bridgewater complex where inmates identified as sex offenders are held.
The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association released a statement Friday saying sheriffs have taken steps to protect against spreading the virus, including screening staff and inmates before entering facilities and suspending inmate visitation.
The association and Hodgson oppose releasing any inmate without a plan to help them transition back into the community, such as drug and alcohol counseling.
Substance abuse counseling services have been curtailed by the coronavirus outbreak because of limits on gatherings.
“The Massachusetts sheriffs and their staff are working tirelessly to safely manage their staff and inmate populations, and to curb the spread of COVID-19 to their county jails and houses of correction,” the statement said.
In a statement supporting the release of certain inmates, Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel for the state’s public defender’s office, said, “There are hundreds of vulnerable people behind bars who are no danger to society.
“Every day they remain locked up is another day they are serving a sentence they were not given — a punishment that forces them to potentially live in close quarters with a deadly, highly contagious virus.”
At least eight state and local court systems — in Alabama, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Washington — as well as the District of Columbia, have already taken steps to limit incarceration during the coronavirus crisis.
While the SJC ordered immediate closure of courthouses, canceled trials and ordered hearings by videoconference, the ACLU argues that incarcerated people in the state need the same dramatic action.
