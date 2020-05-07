NORFOLK — The state’s highest court appeared reluctant Thursday to order prison inmates released, but expressed concern over how Correction Department officials plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has already said it lacks the authority to order the release of inmates without finding constitutional violations.
But in a separate class action suit filed last month, a group of prisoners say that failing to reduce the prison population during a pandemic violates their rights against cruel and unusual punishment.
Three of the inmates are being held in MCI-Norfolk and the Pondville Correctional Center, both minimum security facilities in Norfolk.
At least seven inmates in other prisons have died and 350 have been infected by the highly contagious virus, according to lawyers for the Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of 11 inmates.
In order to find the prisoners’ rights have been violated, the plaintiffs must prove that correction officials, the Board of Parole and Gov. Charlie Baker acted with “deliberate indifference.”
The governor and leaders of the other two state agencies are defendants in the case and have asked that the suit be dismissed.
James Pingeon, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said COVID-19 continues to spread despite the efforts of correction officials to prevent it from doing so.
“Many are terrified that they will die in prison and their families are also frightened,” Pingeon told the justices during a teleconference.
Pingeon argued that the prison population had to be reduced because the current conditions make it nearly impossible to obey social distancing guidelines.
He recommended the release of inmates who are nearing completion of their sentences, have been approved for parole, have health issues or are civilly committed for addiction treatment.
After a series of pointed questions, Justice Elspeth Cypher asked, “Wouldn’t this put us in a position of running the prisons rather than the professionals trained to do it?”
Cypher also asked whether lawyers should seek legislative solutions to change statutes regarding the authority of correction officials to make changes.
Pingeon argued the court had the authority to remedy constitutional violations and could even order the governor to use his emergency powers.
In the previous case, the court urged the executive branch to consider how best to use its authority to mitigate COVID-19 in prisons. But Baker has declined to order furloughs, commute sentences or take other actions.
The SJC said it lacked the authority to release inmates because of the constitutional separation of powers.
Responding to Pingeon’s arguments, state Department of Correction lawyer Stephen Dietrick said officials have taken steps to stem the virus spread including cleaning protocols, issuing masks, isolating infected inmates and suspending visits.
He also said inmates have been in lockdown since April 3, meaning they are in their cells or dormitories for up to 23 hours a day.
Chief Justice Ralph Gants asked how long the lockdown would be in effect without it becoming a constitutional violation, noting a vaccine is not expected to be approved for at least a year.
When justices asked about testing inmates for the virus, Dietrick said more has been completed and offered to more inmates as additional resources have become available.
So far, he said, 1,500 inmates have been tested and there are plans to conduct 10,000 tests.
“The commissioner is constantly assessing the situation,” Dietrick said of department chief Carol Mici.
He said the virus has not been an issue at 11 of 16 state correctional facilities.
The state prison population is 7,395, according to the latest figures reported to the court.
Dietrick said fewer people are being sent to prison and those that are are screened and quarantined.
The justices did not indicate when they will issue a ruling in the lawsuit.
