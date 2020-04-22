Gov. Charlie Baker was right when he warned Tuesday that things could get worse before they get better as the coronavirus runs rampant through Massacusetts.
On Wednesday, the state reported 221 new deaths, the first time the number has topped 200 and the ninth consecutive day there were at least 100 deaths from the disease that primarily kills people over the age of 60.
That’s 62 more deaths than the previous daily high of 159.
Meanwhile, Attleboro reported 22 new cases, its biggest increase for a single day so far.
The 10-town Sun Chronicle circulation area hit 781 total cases, with an increase of 67 reported on Wednesday.
Baker’s warning Tuesday came after the state recorded fewer new cases of coronavirus every day for five consecutive days.
“The last few days we have seen fewer positive cases day to day, but it’s too soon to draw a conclusion from that data,” he said. “A few days does not represent a trend.”
On Wednesday, the state’s Department of Public Health reported an uptick of 189 cases over Tuesday’s number of 1,556, for a total of 1,745.
Cases in Mansfield and Wrentham increased by 13 each bringing the totals to 87 and 59, respectively.
North Attleboro went up by seven, bringing its total to 110.
Plainville jumped up five to 35.
Seekonk increased four to 33, Foxboro two to 55, and Norton one to 65.
There were no reports of any additional deaths, keeping the number at 27 for the area.
Meanwhile, at the county level, Bristol reported 56 new cases and eight new deaths, bringing its totals to 1,908 and 104, respectively.
Norfolk County reported 150 new cases and 22 new deaths, bringing its totals to 4,212 and 312.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported 48 patients with coronavirus. Of that number nine were in the Intensive Care Unit.
That’s a reduction of five cases overall, but an increase of five cases in the ICU.
