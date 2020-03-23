The state Legislature has passed an emergency bill allowing towns to postpone their elections this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Legislative leaders said town elections, which are held in the spring, cannot go forward at this time because people must keep a safe distance from each other to help curtail the spread of the disease.
The bill sailed quickly through the Senate and House on Monday.
It allows boards of selectmen, town councils, city councils and boards of registrars to postpone elections up until June 30. It applies to any community that had an election or special election scheduled between Monday and May 30.
Although it applies to cities, most cities vote in November of odd-numbered years, so would be unaffected by the change.
Prior to Monday’s vote, towns had to get a court order to postpone an election.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who supported the bill, said there was wide agreement that towns needed the ability to act more quickly to postpone this year.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, also supported it “because it protects public health and safety due to COVID-19 while preserving and uplifting people’s right to vote.”
She also said she was happy the bill expands the ability to vote by mail.
The bill did not address another virus-related problem with elections — the gathering of signatures on nomination papers for state offices and Congress.
Candidates have had to suspend their face-to-face campaigning because of the virus, and that means they are unable to collect the signatures they need on nomination papers to qualify for the ballot.
Feeney and Rausch said that issue could be taken up in separate legislation.
Local election officials have been asking for improved power to postpone voting, saying not only would voters stay away while the virus was spreading, but they would be unable to get poll workers at this time.
North Attleboro Town Council President Keith Lapointe said the council will hear more on the legislation from Town Manager Michael Borg and then likely hold a special meeting to vote on the matter.
He said it is up to the council as a whole, but he cannot see a reason for not approving a postponement.
