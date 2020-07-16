State officials and consumer agencies are warning that scammers have been using stolen data to obtain unemployment benefits over the last few months.
The Better Business Bureau says people learn of the fraud when they get a notice from their state unemployment benefits office or their employer about their supposed application for benefits.
The BBB says the notice is a sign that someone is misusing your personal information, including your Social Security number and date of birth.
“This scam is dangerous because people may not even know that someone is using their personal information for unemployment benefits until they are contacted by their employer or by their state unemployment benefits office,” said Paula Fleming, spokeswoman for the BBB office serving eastern Massachusetts.
“If they have your personal information to steal unemployment benefits, they can also use that information to do damage in other ways as well,” Fleming said.
Last month, the state Attorney General’s Office received nearly 300 calls from people claiming to have been targeted by unemployment fraud scams since the start of the pandemic.
Since then, states throughout New England have deployed additional identity verification procedures to ensure integrity and prevent paying fraudulent claims, according to the BBB.
Investigators estimate losses could reach hundreds of millions of dollars and note that attackers appear to have extensive records of people’s personally identifiable information.
Last month, the unemployment rate was 11.1 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Attorney General Maura Healey said her office is working with the state Department of Unemployment Assistance as well as local and federal law enforcement agencies to determine the sources of the fraudulent claims and take appropriate action.
Due to a rise in these scams, the DUA has provided guidance and implemented additional security measures to protect individuals against fraudulent unemployment claims.
The attorney general recommends residents report the fraud and take the following steps:
- Make a list of credit card companies, banks and other financial institutions where you do business. Tell them you are a victim of identity theft and ask them to put a fraud alert on your account.
- Consider filing a police report and get a copy of the report that you can provide to creditors and credit agencies.
- Change passwords on your email, banking and other personal accounts.
- Get a copy of your credit report and dispute any fraudulent transactions. You can request credit reports online from the three major credit reporting agencies Equifax, Experian and Transunion or by calling 877-322-8228.
Consumers can also freeze their credit with the three major credit reporting agencies. A freeze prevents identity thieves from opening new lines of credit in your name.
Equifax can be reached at 800-349-9960. Experian at 888- 397-3742 and TransUnion at 888-909-8872. You can also go online.
Anyone who believes a false unemployment claim may have been filed using their identity are urged to use the DUA fraud contact form at mass.gov/unemployment-fraud or call the DUA customer service department at 877-626-6800.
Additional information regarding identity theft can be found at mass.gov/protecting-yourself-if-your-identity-is-stolen.
The Federal Trade Commission also provides a step-by-step guide for reporting identity theft at identitytheft.gov.
