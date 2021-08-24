What had been a hot button issue for local school boards is in the lap of state officials now that they’ve said they’ll decide if all Massachusetts public school students will wear masks when they return to class, starting next week.
The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education overwhelmingly approved a measure Tuesday that gives state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a universal mask mandate for K-12 schools, a shift in the state’s previous guidance that had left that decision up to individual school districts.
That previous policy had resulted in a patchwork of rules and regulations in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, with some school committees approving mandates for all grades or just for elementary school students. Others said masks were “strongly encouraged,” but not required, and some have been taking a wait-and-see attitude with parents debating the issue, sometimes angrily, on social media.
“Ultimately, we believe that vaccinations will be the most important factor in bringing this pandemic to an end,” Riley said. “We know that a return this fall to full-time, in-person instruction is crucial. And after the challenges of last year, it will be incredibly important for this year to get off on a strong start.”
He also said it is possible masks “may be required intermittently throughout the year based on the trajectory of the virus.”
Riley is expected to formally issue an indoor mandate this week and has previously said it would last through Oct. 1, or for about the first month of the new school year.
Under Riley’s plan, middle and high schools would be allowed to lift the mask mandate after Oct. 1 if at least 80% of staff and students are fully vaccinated. Students with certain medical conditions or behavioral needs would be exempt from the requirement. Students under age 5 would also be exempted.
As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to drive up case counts around the state, a mandate would mark a sharp change in course for the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker, which had urged schools to follow guidelines from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention and others but did not require them to do so. Baker had said the state was in much better shape than other parts of the country.
Attleboro was the first area public school system to institute mandatory masking for students, but only for those in pre-K through sixth grade. That generally covered children too young to be vaccinated.
The school committee adopted the policy, but narrowly. The vote was 5-4.
A rally protesting that vote, organized by mayoral candidate James Poore, drew about two dozen sign-waving demonstrators to the city’s Veterans Common last Friday. Poore, who feels masks should be optional, said it did not matter if the order came from the city or the state; it was still wrong to force “innocent children” to wear masks in schools.
Mansfield’s school board voted unanimously Thursday to require masks in all school buildings, following the recommendations of Superintendent Teresa Murphy. Murphy said the school committee received 30 emails prior to the meeting, with 28 in favor and two against masking.
“During the public comment portion of the meeting, three parents argued for parent choice for masking rather than a mask mandate,” Murphy said in an email.
Foxboro Superintendent Amy Berdos had said she planned to recommend the school board vote at its meeting Tuesday to require masks in all school buildings.
The King Philip and Dighton-Rehoboth regional school districts originally said they would not impose a mandate for their senior and junior high schools, but both also indicated they would follow the lead of state education authorities.
Tuesday, Paul Zinni, superintendent at King Philip, issued a statement saying KP schools will comply with the state rules.
“We understand the frustrations that some students and their families may feel regarding DESE’s latest decision to institute a mask mandate, but as a public school district we must follow their guidance and protocols to ensure a safe return to school,” Zinni said. “We remain hopeful that 80 percent of our student body will be vaccinated and that students will no longer need to wear masks in October.”
D-R Superintendent Anthony Azar posted a copy of Riley’s statement last week on the school website and promised to keep parents informed of developments.
In North Attleboro where there are at least three Facebook groups for and against masking, plans were to start the school year with masks optional. On Friday, Superintendent John Antonucci said school officials were still digesting the new information.
“It’s going to change our plans,” Antonucci said. “It’s a mandate. I expect we will follow it.”
Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro will start the year with all 1,100 of its students wearing masks in class as well as for some after-school activities.
Masks are mandatory on all school buses under federal law.
Statewide, a recent poll by the MassINC Polling Group showed 81% of the state’s voters support requiring masks for anyone entering a school building.
State board member Paymon Rouhanifard was the only member to vote against the mask policy.
“This proposal plays to the visceral tendencies of our body politic that should not ultimately drive public policy,” he said. “I really think we need to signal that better things, better days are ahead because they are.”
The state has come under increasing pressure from teachers unions, health care professionals and others to issue a school mask mandate.
The vote was welcomed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
“Based on science and the views of public health experts, we know that a mask requirement will help protect all Massachusetts students, families and educators,” Merrie Najimy, the 110,000-member union’s president said in a statement.
The union also called for other measures to thwart the spread of the virus, including upgraded ventilation systems, access to COVID-19 testing for all students and education staff, and appropriate physical distancing.
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)
