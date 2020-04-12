The state police and the troopers' union don't want school-age kids to miss out on gym and organized sports during the coronavirus pandemic.
So they are offering a physical fitness program called "Workout With a Trooper."
The program offers virtual training to children who are missing gym classes, organized sports and other athletic activities.
The workouts, which will be streamed on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, will range from eight to 20 minutes and are designed for children of all fitness levels.
They will start Monday, April 13, and will stream Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 11:30 a.m.
The workouts will be posted on Facebook afterward for those unable to make the scheduled time.
State Police Col. Chris Mason said the program provides another way for the force to make a positive difference in the communities they serve.
"I urge parents and guardians to take a look at what we are offering and determine if this is a safe activity for their children. In these challenging times, I hope those who choose to participate enjoy the workouts as much as we do. Who knows, maybe they will even inspire a future Massachusetts state trooper," Mason said.
"Kids are missing what is often the best time of the year for physical fitness and organized sports after a long winter,” said Corey Mackey, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts.
"Working with the Colonel, we came up with the idea of using the way many of our troopers stay in shape to help Massachusetts children and teens stay in good physical condition as well."
The program is scheduled to run through June 26, which was the last scheduled day of school for many municipalities in the state.
