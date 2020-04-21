ATTLEBORO — While state revenues have taken a nosedive due to the coronavirus, officials have assured the city it won’t have to cough up more cash to complete the new high school now under construction.
Matt Donovan, director of administration and operations for the Massachusetts School Building Authority, said Tuesday the city does not have anything to worry about. “The money has been set aside for the project,” he said in a telephone interview with The Sun Chronicle.
Meanwhile, an email sent out by School Superintendent David Sawyer on Monday to members of the school committee said essentially the same thing.
“I wanted to inform you all that Skanska (the city’s project manager) did reach out to the MSBA and received assurance that it has bonded its obligations and therefore will not deviate from our agreement,” the email said in part.
Alarm bells went off in city hall last week when Treasurer Laura Gignac came across a published report that indicated funding for various MSBA projects could be put in jeopardy. That’s because revenue from the state’s sales tax is falling sharply due to the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
Sales tax revenues are expected to fall about 20 percent, or $1.5 billion, according to the Massachusetts Taxpayer Foundation.
The MSBA gets one cent from every 6.25 cents raised from the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax.
As result, the MSBA could find itself short of cash.
Mayor Paul Heroux characterized the news as “concerning” in an email to The Sun Chronicle at the time.
The MSBA is slated to fund about 49 percent of the $259.9 million school, or approximately $126.5 million, while city taxpayers are to cover about 51 percent, or $133.4 million, not including interest on the loans.
As required by law, the city council authorized the treasurer to borrow the full $259.9 million in case something happened to cut funding.
