A Help Line has been set up by the state Trial Court for the public to ask general questions about their civil and criminal cases.
The purpose of the line is to help people navigate the court system while it remains closed to the public except for emergency matters, according to the Trial Court.
The line will be staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling 833-91COURT.
For emergency matters, people should call their local court clerk's office or registrar's office. Such matters include: emergency protection and harassment prevention orders, arraignments for new arrests, bail reviews, dangerousness hearings, mental health commitment orders and child care and protection orders.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the courts are closed to the public through May 4.
