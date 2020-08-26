The state’s highest court declined Wednesday to extend the Sept. 1 primary election deadline amid concerns over U.S. Postal Service delays for mail-in ballots.
In a lawsuit filed by Becky Grossman, a Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the deadline “is not unconstitutional.”
Grossman wanted to extend it by1 0 days so there was enough time to count all ballots postmarked by Sept. 1. Under current state law, mail-in ballots must arrive at election offices by Sept. 1 to be counted.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Legislature passed an emergency law designed to increase voting options -- including expanding voting by mail -- in the primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
“The new law does not significantly interfere with the constitutional right to vote in the September 1 primary election,” The SIC said in its 22-page decision. “Rather, the legislation enhances the right to vote in the primary, as well as the general, election, by providing multiple means of voting, including options to vote by mail that previously never existed.”
Voters with mail-in ballots can also deliver them in person or in designated drop boxes in addition to voting in person, according to the SJC.
“I’m proud of the fight we waged to ensure that every vote be counted, and for everyone to be able to cast ballots without jeopardizing their health and safety,” Grossman said in a statement.
“While we’re disappointed that the court didn’t rule in our favor, I’m honored that the ACLU of Massachusetts, MassVote, the Boston Globe editorial board, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and many others joined us in this fight to safeguard our most fundamental right,” Grossman said.
Democrats have accused President Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump campaign mega-donor, of undermining the Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail on time. Trump says, without citing proof, the mail-in ballots are rife with fraud.
The 4th District includes all 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.