The state Supreme Judicial Court ruled Friday that some pretrial detainees may seek release due to the coronavirus pandemic but said it had no authority to release inmates serving sentences.
In a 45-page decision, the SJC said inmates who are held on pretrial bail and have not been found to be dangerous or charged with violent crimes or serious felonies would be entitled to court hearings.
The hearings must be held within two business days of filing their motions.
The SJC said the risks posed by COVID-19 amounted to a change of circumstances required to seek reduced bail.
But the court ruled it had no power to order the release of inmates serving sentences because that would "usurp the power of the executive branch."
"With respect to those individuals who are currently serving sentences of incarceration, absent a finding of a constitutional violation, our superintendence power is limited," the court said.
The SJC ordered the state Department of Correction and each sheriff to provide daily reports on the number of COVID-19 tests and results for inmates, correctional officers and staff.
The court also urged the parole board to expedite the hearings of those eligible for parole and speed up permits to inmates granted parole.
The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed last week by the ACLU of Massachusetts, the state public defender's office and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
“We are glad that this decision affords some relief for pretrial detainees, as well as important reporting requirements,” Matthew Segal, legal director at the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement.
However, Segal said the ruling fell short of "what is necessary to prevent more illness and death among people in custody, correctional staff members and the broader community."
Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel for the state public defender's office, said the SJC recognized the urgency of the pandemic and urged the governor to use his authority to help prevent a potentially deadly outbreak.
Victoria Kelleher, president of Massachusetts Association of Defense Lawyers, said she was concerned the court rejected arguments that the pandemic provides any basis to release any convicted criminal defendants.
"History will determine whether the SJC's decision amounts to justice or a tragic missed opportunity to save vulnerable people and a horrible stain on the record of the oldest supreme court in the world," she said.
At least eight other state and local court systems have moved to limit incarceration during the pandemic, the advocates noted.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said he was "very appreciative that the SJC agreed with our position that each case will be considered on its own merits."
During the past three weeks, Quinn said, prosecutors have been handling motions to release defendants "on a case by case basis" with the exception of dangerous defendants.
Quinn said in that time the population at the Bristol County jail has decreased by 20 percent due to the decrease in new arrests.
Under the court ruling, Quinn said prosecutors still have the right to request that defendants in custody "who pose a clear threat to public safety or are a clear flight risk" can continue to be held.
In a tweet, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said, "I am pleased that the court has reaffirmed that the responsibility and duty of releasing inmates or detainees lies with others and not with the sheriffs."
"My position has been and remains that everyone -- inmates, ICE detainees, people in the community -- are more safe during this national epidemic when those ordered behind bars by a judge remain incarcerated," Hodgson said.
