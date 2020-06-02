The state’s highest court declined Tuesday to order the release of prisoners because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the state Supreme Judicial Court did transfer the class action lawsuit that had sought the release to a superior court judge for further fact-finding and litigation.
The justices unanimously ruled that the plaintiffs would likely not succeed in proving state officials showed deliberate indifference and violated prisoners’ rights against cruel and unusual punishment.
Three inmates at MCI-Norfolk, a medium security facility, and the Pondville Correctional Center in Norfolk, a minimum security facility, were part of the class action suit.
In their ruling, however, the SJC said judges who civilly commit people for a substance abuse disorder must first find that the disorder outweighs the risk of contracting COVID-19 in secure state facilities.
The suit was filed by Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts.
The group argued, among other things, that recommended social distancing guidelines are virtually impossible to maintain in the state’s prisons.
It said that failing to reduce the prison population during a pandemic violated prisoners’ rights against cruel and unusual punishment.
The group also said Gov. Charlie Baker should use his power to furlough prisoners or commute sentences, which he has declined to do.
“We are disappointed that today’s ruling declined to order releases at this time,” Elizabeth Matos, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services, said in a statement.
“The Executive branch has failed to meaningfully act on the fact that incarcerated people simply cannot use the single most important tool we have — social distancing — to protect themselves from coronavirus,” Matos said.
By the end of May, almost 400 inmates had tested positive for the highly contagious virus and eight prisoners had died.
In their decision, the court expressed concern over a two-month lockdown instituted by the state Department of Corrections and agreed fewer inmates would help curb the spread of the virus.
In a separate concurring opinion, Chief Justice Ralph Gants said the state Correction Department and Parole Board could do more to reduce the prison population.
Gants said department Commissioner Carol Mici had the authority to release certain inmates to serve a portion of their sentences under home confinement, but Mici testified she did not.
Concerning the prison lockdown, Gants said it could not last indefinitely without harming the mental health of prisoners and violating constitutional safeguards.
Under the lockdown, prisoners have been held in their cells or dormitories 23 hours a day.
Gants said authorities need to plan for an expected second wave of the virus in the winter, and that includes releasing elderly inmates or those medically vulnerable to the disease.
While the department had to move quickly and improve at the outset of the crisis, Gants wrote “what is appropriate in reacting to an immediate and unpredictable threat might not be appropriate as the threat drags on over many months.”
He was joined by justices Barbara Lenk and Kimberly Budd.
