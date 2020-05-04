NORFOLK -- The state's highest court will hear a class action suit seeking the release of prisoners due to the coronavirus pandemic, including inmates at two local prisons.
The state Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments in the suit filed by the Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon.
Three of the 11 plaintiffs are serving sentences at MCI-Norfolk and the Pondville Correctional Center. Both facilities are minimum security facilities in Norfolk.
Lawyers for the prisoners argue that conditions at the state prisons are conducive to spreading the highly contagious coronavirus.
They argue that inmates' rights constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment and due process are being violated in the light of the pandemic.
The state should takes steps to release inmates who are nearing completion of their sentences, have been approved for parole, have health issues or are civilly committed for addiction treatment, the lawsuit states.
The scheduling of the arguments comes after a fact-finding hearing before Superior Court Judge Robert Ullman, who reported to the SJC.
At the end of April, according to the judge's findings, seven inmates had died of COVID-19.
According to the judge and court records, 183 inmates were diagnosed with the disease, including one at MCI-Norfolk who may have contracted it while outside the prison.
Eighty corrections officers and 30 other staff have contracted the virus, according to the latest report filed by a special master to the SJC.
The three plaintiffs at the Norfolk prisons arguing for early release cite pre-existing health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
One inmate was granted parole over a year ago but has not yet been placed in a residential facility in his home state of New York, according to the lawsuit.
The rate of positive tests among prisoners is higher than for the state population as a whole, according to the judge's findings.
The plaintiffs dispute the extent to which policies and procedures of the state Department of Corrections on the use of personal protection equipment and social distancing have been implemented, the judge found.
The plaintiffs also cite the admission by the Corrections Department that almost 60 percent of the inmates cannot maintain a six-foot distance from other inmates and staff at all times.
The distance is recommended by government health officials as one of the best ways to avoid getting COVID-19.
State officials testified that they have taken steps to expedite parole and reduce the inmate population in addition to cleaning protocols and other safety measures.
In its ruling in a separate case, the SJC urged the executive branch how best to use its authority to furlough inmates, commute sentences or allow early parole to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state's prisons.
However, Gov. Charlie Baker has declined to use his authority to furlough inmates or commute their sentences.
Others, like Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, say releasing inmates would threaten public safety and cited instances were some inmates released were arrested for violating their bail or committed new crimes.
