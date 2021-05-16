ATTLEBORO — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide fell for the sixth consecutive week, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health on Saturday.
There were 3,809 confirmed cases for an average of 544 per day for the week ending May 15.
The number of confirmed weekly cases has not been that low since the week ending Oct. 10 when the number was 3,784 and the daily average was 540.
Meanwhile, confirmed deaths edged up by one per day from 58 for the week ending May 8, to 65 for the week ending May 15.
Despite the increase, it’s still the second lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The state’s total number of confirmed cases as of May 15 since the beginning of the pandemic is 656,344 and the confirmed death toll is 17,389.
The number of “probable cases” is 45,146 and the number of “probable deaths” is 358.
The number of hospitalizations also fell to an average of 406 per day for the week ending May 15.
It was the fifth consecutive week that number has fallen.
Last week, the average number of hospitalizations was 488 per day.
For context, the most coronavirus victims being hospitalized per week occurred in the week ending April 25, 2020, when 3,844 per day were in the hospital.
The average number of patients per day in intensive care units and the average number of patients intubated (those with breathing tubes) per day also declined from the week ending May 8.
For the week ending May 15, the average number of patients in ICUs was 112 and the average number of those intubated was 70.
Last week, those numbers were 135 and 80 respectively.
At Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, the average number of coronavirus patients has remained around five day per day for the last two weeks, with about 1 or fewer in the ICU.
The number of cases fell in Bristol County for the fourth consecutive week and the number of cases in Norfolk County fell for the fifth consecutive week.
The number of cases in Bristol County was 495 for the week ending May 15.
For the week ending May 8, the number was 660.
In Norfolk County, the case number fell from 431 for the week ending May 8, to 260 for the week ending May 15.
In Bristol, deaths held steady at 10 and 11, respectively, over those two weeks, and in Norfolk deaths fell from five to two.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, the number of new cases fell from 157 from the week ending May 6, to 119 for the week ending May 13.
A survey was not taken on new deaths.
For the week ending May 6, the total number of area deaths since the beginning of the pandemic was 289.
The case total for the 10-community area was 16,230 as of May 13.
