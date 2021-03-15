Coronavirus cases statewide have fallen for the ninth consecutive week.
The number for the week ending March 13 was 9,306, according to statistics provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
That’s good news with elementary schools set to fully in about three weeks.
The latest numbers mark a reduction of 30,640 cases, or 76.7 percent, from the week ending Jan. 9, when 39,946 cases, the most ever during the pandemic, were recorded.
The decline from the week ending March 6 was 485 cases, or 4.93 percent.
Meanwhile, deaths declined by 63 to 237 for the week ending March 13 from 300 for the week ending March 6.
That’s a decline of 21 percent.
The reduction in deaths from week to week has been less consistent, but has fallen by 325, or 57.7 percent, from the 562 recorded in the week ending Jan. 9.
The single worst week for deaths occurred in the week ending April 25 when 1,170 deaths were recorded.
The 237 deaths recorded for the week ending March 13 is a reduction of 933, or 79.7 percent, from that week.
Current case and death totals show the vast majority of people contracting coronavirus now are young and the vast majority of those dying from it are not young.
In the two weeks from Feb. 21 to March 6, there were 587 deaths and 526, or 89.6 percent, were among people who were 60 and older.
Meanwhile, the greatest number of cases, 16,776, or 84.8 percent out of the total of 19,781, cases were among people between the ages of 0 and 59.
And those 19 and younger recorded the greatest number overall, 5,032, which equals 25.4 percent of all 19,781 cases during that period.
Out of those 5,032 cases just one death, which is a death rate of less than one-tenth of 1 percent, was recorded.
Persons between the ages of 20 and 29 recorded 3,816 cases and four deaths which equals a death rate of one-tenth of one percent.
Persons between the ages of 30 and 39 recorded 2,919 cases and eight deaths which equals a death rate of three-tenths of one percent.
People between the ages of 40 and 49 recorded 2,443 cases and 13 deaths which equals a death rate five-tenths of one percent
And people between the ages of 50 and 59 recorded 2566 cases and 35 deaths which equals a death rate of 1.36 percent.
People between the ages of 60 and 69 recorded 1,772 cases and 96 deaths which equals a death rate of 3.89 percent.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 recorded 783 cases and 150 deaths which equals a death rate of 19.2 percent.
And people 80 years old and older recorded 450 cases and 280 deaths for a death rate of 62.2 percent.
The death rate for all ages for that two-week period is 2.96 percent.
Hospitalizations also declined for the ninth consecutive week.
For the week ending March 13 they were down to an average of 670 per day.
For the week ending March 6 they were at an average of 746 per day.
That’s a decline of 76 per day or 10.2 percent.
And from nine weeks ago it’s a drop of 1,670 patients per day or 71.3 percent.
Nine weeks ago there were 281 patients who were intubated and 442 in intensive care units.
As of Saturday those numbers were 109 and 176 respectively.
As of Saturday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital had five coronavirus patients with two in the intensive care unit.
For comparison purposes, nine weeks ago those numbers were 25 and six respectively.
