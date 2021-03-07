ATTLEBORO — Key coronavirus numbers continued to drop for the week ending March 6 week which was week number 51 of the pandemic.
For the first time in 17 weeks, the number of new confirmed cases statewide dipped under 10,000 to 9,791.
That’s a decline of 75.48 percent -- or 30,155 -- cases since the highest weekly total was reached for the week ending Jan. 9 with 39,946 cases.
Since the week ending Feb. 27, the total number of cases went down by 755 from 10,546 to 9,791-- a decline of 7.15 percent.
The average number of new cases per day slipped to 1,398 from 1,506, a drop of 7.17 percent, or 108 cases on average every day.
The average number of people hospitalized with the virus fell to 746 per day from 859 for the week ending Feb. 27.
That’s a drop of 113 per day or 13.15 percent.
The highest average number of people hospitalized per day in the most recent surge occurred in the week ending Jan. 9 at 2,354.
The 746 recorded for the week ending March 6 represents a decline from that number of 68.3 percent.
Further, the 746 represents an 80.7 percent drop from the biggest average daily number of patients recorded, which was 3,870 for the week ending April 29.
The number of confirmed deaths bumped up to 300 from 282, or about 2.5 more deaths per day.
That’s an overall increase of 6.3 percent.
For the week ending Feb. 27, there were about 40 deaths per day; for the week ending March 6 the number was about 42.
As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed cases statewide was 557,802 with 16,044 confirmed deaths.
That equals a death rate of 2.87 percent.
More than half, or 50.38 percent of the deaths in a two-week period from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27, were among people over the age of 80.
Three quarters of the deaths, or 74.5 percent, were among those over the age of 70, and 89 percent of the deaths were among those over the age of 60.
And 96 percent of all deaths during that period occurred among people over the age of 50.
Those numbers reflect the overall numbers for the pandemic although there has been fluctuation.
Out of all deaths, 52.9 percent, or 8,668, have been among nursing home residents.
The 52.9 percent is the percentage with regard to the total number of confirmed and probable deaths statewide which as of March 6 was 16,374.
If the confirmed number of deaths is used -- 16,044 -- the percentage edges up to 54 percent.
Overall, that percentage has fallen from its high point of 64.47 percent which was reached on the week ending Oct. 21.
Meanwhile, the number of state residents who are fully vaccinated reached 703,676, or 10.1 percent, of the state’s 6,964,382 population as of Sunday night.
The number of those who are partly and fully vaccinated reached 2,117,862, or 30.4 percent, of the state’s population as of Sunday night.
