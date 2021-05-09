ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases and deaths statewide continue to plummet as vaccination numbers continue to increase, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
For the week ending May 8, there were 5,553 confirmed new virus cases which is an average of 793 per day.
Those are the lowest numbers recorded in 2021 and the lowest since Oct. 24, 2020 when 6,120 cases were recorded over a seven-day period with an average of 874 per day.
There were 113 deaths reported that week.
The week ending May 8 was the fifth consecutive week the number of new cases has fallen and was the first time this year the average number of new cases per day was under 1,000.
And the number of confirmed deaths statewide fell to 58 for the week, which is the lowest weekly total other than the first and second week of the pandemic when 44 were recorded, according the records from DPH.
The 58 deaths and 5,553 cases computes to a death rate of 1 percent.
The week ending May 8 was the fifth consecutive week that the number of deaths was under 100. That has not previously happened during the pandemic.
As of May 8, the state had recorded 652,535 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17,324 confirmed coronavirus deaths. That means the state has a death rate of 2.65 percent for coronavirus.
In Bristol County, the number of cases rose to 65,551 for the week ending May 8, and the number of deaths increased to 1,710, which creates a death rate of 2.61 percent.
In Norfolk County, the number of cases rose to 54,214 and the number of deaths topped out at 1,778, which creates a death rate of 3.28 percent.
The latest number of cases and deaths for the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area as reported on May 6 was 16,131 and 289, respectively, a death rate of 1.79 percent.
In addition, the average number of hospitalizations per day statewide declined for the fourth week.
For the week ending May 8, there was an average of 488 hospitalizations a day.
That’s the lowest number since the week ending Oct. 14 when there was an average of 505 per day.
The greatest average number of hospitalizations per day during the pandemic was 3,844 for the week ending April 25, 2020.
As of May 8, according to DPH, 2,884,727, or 41.4 percent, of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated.
One week previous that number was 2,580,209, or 37 percent. That’s an increase of 304,518 over the week ending May 1.
The percentage of eligible persons vaccinated is actually higher because at the moment only those 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine and only those 18 and older can get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
