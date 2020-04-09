As the medical experts have been telling the nation, those over 70 years old are in the most danger from the coronavirus.
All told, that group accounted for 359, or 82 percent, of the 433 deaths in Massachusetts as of Wednesday, while representing just 18 percent, or 3,020, of the total 16,790 cases, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
The most deaths in any single age group were among those in their 80s.
Out of the 433 deaths, 163, or 38 percent, claimed people 80-89 years old.
Those in their 70s accounted for 99 deaths, or 23 percent, of the total, while those in their 90s accounted for 89, or 21 percent, of the deaths.
Out of the 23 deaths recorded in Bristol County as of Wednesday, 22, or 96 percent, were over 70.
The other person was in his 40s.
In Norfolk County, 88 percent, or 36 of the 41 deaths reported, were people over 70.
The other five deaths included three people who were in their 60s and two who were in their 50s.
On Tuesday and Wednesday there was a sharp increase in the number of deaths in each county, which may signal the surge in cases and deaths predicted by state and federal officials.
In Bristol there were 15 deaths, more than half of all the county’s 23 fatalities.
In Norfolk there were 12, almost a third of that county’s 41 deaths.
Deaths statewide surged by 77 on Wednesday, double the daily average of 38 for the previous seven days.
And on Thursday another 70 deaths were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.