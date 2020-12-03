Stop & Shop supermarkets in the area are now offering flu shots to patients 3 and older.
The vaccinations against the seasonal flu are available without a prescription or appointment.
“Stop & Shop is always looking for ways to make things easier for our customers, and our trained & trusted pharmacists are here to help parents make sure their kids are protected against the flu this season,” said Brittany Orlando, clinical lead for Stop & Shop Pharmacy.
Massachusetts is requiring all school students to be immunized against the flu before the end of the year.
There are several Stop & Stops in the area, including two in Attleboro and Seekonk and others in Mansfield, Foxboro and North Attleboro. Most include a pharmacy.
During immunization, patients will be required to wear personal protective equipment and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields. The immunization area will be disinfected and sanitized between each patient, the company said.
Customers can now virtually consent to immunizations by visiting stopandshop.com/pharmacy or scanning the contact-free Pharmacy Consent QR code in-store.
Stop & Shop is offering standard dose flu vaccines, all of which protect against four strains of flu virus, are intended for patients of all ages and permitted in the state in which the patients live.
Those who are 65 years or older will also have the opportunity to choose from two specialized senior vaccines — Fluzone HD and Fluad — which have proved to be more effective than the standard dose among seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.