Remember Building #19?
And Building #19 ½, and Building #19 ¾ and all the rest of the quirky outlets, described in their equally quirky flyers as “our semi-lovely stores?”
They were the brainchild of late local entrepreneur Jerry Ellis, who built a New England retail mini-empire buying what he delicately called “overstocks” from suppliers – whose identity he protected in his advertising — who had guessed wrong about the business basic of supply and demand.
He promoted those errors in judgment as “good stuff cheap” and furnished countless college dorm rooms and first apartments with furniture, rugs and even artwork at discount prices. (Not to mention clothes, shoes and other items that had piled up in warehouses and stockrooms until they were ever-so-slightly out of fashion, but still serviceable.)
The last of the Building #19s closed in 2013. They had faced competition from other discount retailers that sought to copy Ellis’ business model and from the internet of course, but also were hurt because the company’s main source of supply was disappearing. More efficient supply chains were making overstocks less common.
And that, of course is a good thing, isn’t it?
Firms have gotten much smarter — using such things as computerized inventory controls — at predicting what was happening in their markets and with their supplies, notes Mitchell Glavin, a professor at Stonehill College in Easton, who has a special interest in supply chains.
Those tools — like the bar codes on everything from a sack of mulch to an individual peach — allowed companies to know with some precision what was going out of their doors and what needed to come in to match consumer demand.
Costs were controlled, waste minimized and profits increased — the holy trinity of modern business.
No longer were manufacturers and retailers burdened with pallets of stuff they had to pay to keep stacked up in warehouses. Items moved smoothly down the supply chain in response to customer wants. Companies like Dell have components ready to go “but they don’t assemble them until someone orders a computer,” Glavin says. Apple doesn’t keep a large inventory of iPhones because, well, who wants an old iPhone?
It’s a system that seemed built to anticipate the ups and downs of supply and demand. But there were some things it could not forecast.
“When you have reduced inventory as low as you can, you don’t have as much slack,” Galvin says, when the unexpected happens.
Something as unexpected as a global pandemic.
When governments and industries slammed the breaks on the world economy, the delicate balance of the supply chain was thrown off kilter and the impact of any subsequent disruption was magnified.
And that may combine to make for a more expensive summer for many people who have been anxious to escape the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.
For example, one of only a few plants in the country that makes chlorine sanitizers for swimming pools suffered a fire, which destroyed some manufacturing capacity. That, combined with a surge in pool buying as people planned for recreation close to home, has created a shortage and a surge in prices. Chlorine tablets are basically unavailable, said suppliers who preferred not to speak on the record, although other chemicals are in stock.
Or take the simple bicycle. A year ago, Bob Sirois Jr., of family owned Sirois Bicycle Shop in North Attleboro was selling up to 15 bicycles a day to people who were searching for something to break the monotony of the lockdowns.
Many distributors had sold out of low-end consumer bikes, he told The Sun Chronicle at the time. And the country faced a severe bicycle shortage as global supply chains in China and elsewhere in Asia, disrupted by the pandemic, scrambled to meet the surge in demand.
“Bicycles are the new toilet paper shortage,” Sirois said then, adding that he had an ample supply.
This spring, Sirois said he anticipated the demand and back ordered products from China and Taiwan.
The result, he says, is that now, “There is a shortage, but my store is loaded with new bikes. I’ve got people coming in from Rhode Island and New Hampshire” who can’t find the bicycles they want closer to home. “There is a kink in the supply chain.”
But it’s not just in bicycles.
The cost of lumber is adding about $36,000 to the price of an average new single-family home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
While building material prices always fluctuate, the volatility has been heightened over the past year as the pandemic led to factory closures, a shortage of truckers and other logistical issues that made the supply chain unpredictable, the Associated Press reported.
At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, sawmills actually cut their output of lumber, anticipating that sales of new homes would slow, according to economists at TD Bank. Instead, Americans — and families in other countries — sought more room during the quarantine and bought new homes or sought to renovate. That pushed up demand for lumber, even as supply was reduced, sending lumber prices higher, the AP said.
The National Association of Homebuilders has pointed to insufficient domestic production dating back to Trump for the increases.
“When prices began their historic rise in August 2020, NAHB reached out extensively to the Trump administration, members of Congress and to lumber mills calling for prompt action to address supply shortages that were harming small businesses, home builders and ultimately, the overall economy” and is continuing to do so under the Biden administration, according to the group’s website.
Escalating boat sales fueled by the coronavirus pandemic have created nationwide shortages of vessels in the U.S. as people clamored to find socially-distanced activities to engage in outside of their homes, business news service pymnts.com reported recently.
Boat sales, as well as the demand for marine products and services, reached $47 billion, a 9 percent increase over 2019, according to the fourth-quarter report by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).
And if you want to drive somewhere to get away because you can’t swim in your pool, find a bike to ride, a boat to sail or build an addition on your house, that won’t be cheap either.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gasoline topped $3 last week for the first time since October 2014. The price of oil is at $66.40 a barrel, the highest since 2018; more people are driving as the economy recovers from the worst of the pandemic; and some areas of the country are seeing prices rise due to the shutdown of a major pipeline.
A year ago a gallon cost an average of just $1.85 as people hunkered down at home in the early stages of the pandemic.
The vehicles that run on gasoline are getting more expensive as well. Prices for used cars and trucks jumped a record 10% in April. A global shortage of computer chips is curtailing production and leading to higher sticker prices.
This is a global phenomenon, Glavin, the Stonehill professor points out, and as nimble as it is supposed to be, the economy may not respond quickly. Where once supply responded to demand, if slowly, unlike 20 or 30 years ago, Glavin notes, “You may only have a few key suppliers” making key components or cutting lumber or synthesizing those chemicals.
“Demand is obvious,” he says, “but getting money to build plant to meet that demand would be a major undertaking.”
There are only two companies that make all those cotton swabs needed for coronavirus tests, he points out. But you can’t just start cranking out swabs out of your garage to meet demand. They require sophisticated machinery to spin that material.
Eventually, Glavin says, companies will have to take into account that the unexpected — war, natural disaster or a ship getting stuck in the Suez Canal — can disrupt the delicate balance of the modern supply chain. “What’s the phrase? A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.”
Whether more supplier diversity will be codified by regulation or “it will be left to companies to decide how best to have the best results,” Galvin says, will shape the future of the supply chain.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)
