Coronavirus cases in schools declined among students in the last two weeks, but went up among staff members.
The numbers come from the Thursday and Friday before winter vacation and the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after winter vacation.
Student cases were under 1% of the student population in all 14 districts monitored by The Sun Chronicle in the communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
The number of student cases went from 175 in the week ending Feb. 16, to 106 in the week ending March 2.
That’s a drop of 69 cases, or 39.42%.
The 106 cases equal 0.35%, or just under four-tenths of one percent, of the 30,009 student population.
The most cases among students in The Sun Chronicle area came in the week ending Jan. 12 when there were 1,924 cases, which was 6.46% of the student population.
Cases have fallen every week since then, declining by a total of 94.49%.
Statewide, the number of student cases declined from 3,251 to 2,395, which is a drop of 856 cases, or 23.33% over the last two weeks.
The most cases among the student population statewide came in the week ending Jan. 12, which registered 41,063 cases.
The student population in the state is 911,520, so that week, 4.50 percent of students had the virus.
The 2,395 cases in the week ending March 2 is a 38,668 case drop, or 94.16% decline, since the peak.
The number of cases among staff members in the area monitored by The Sun Chronicle increased by 13, going from 19 in the week ending Feb. 16 to 32 in the week ending March 2.
That’s an increase of 68.42%.
But the 32 staff members equal 0.78% ,or just under eight-tenths of one percent, of the 4,065 total staff population in the area.
The greatest number of staff members out locally came in the week ending Jan. 5 when 362, or 8.91%, were out with the virus.
The 32 cases among staff members is drop of 330 cases, or 91.16%, since Jan. 5.
Statewide, the number of staff members out with the virus went up by 19 to 689, an increase of 2.83% from the week ending Feb. 16 to the week ending March 2.
The greatest number of staff members statewide out with the virus came in the week ending Jan. 5 when 12,213 were ill.
That number equals 8.72% of the statewide staff population of 136,349.
The decline from 12,213 to 689 is a drop of 11,524, or 94.35%