Some area young people are reaching out during the coronavirus pandemic to bring a little joy and entertainment to others.
Reagan Lapointe was not going to sit at home and do nothing while her school is closed.
The 13-year-old North Attleboro Middle School student has gone to her father's Facebook page to read children’s books aloud, demonstrate arts and crafts and put on a freeze dance party.
“I get happy when other people are happy. I like to make people happy,” Reagan said Tuesday.
The daughter of town council President Keith Lapointe, Reagan has been entertaining younger children for a week now by reading books such as "The Very Fairy Princess" and "The Crayon Box That Talked."
The fun is on Facebook Live weekdays. Her father said he sends out a message to his Facebook friends about his daughter’s program, which lasts about a half-hour.
The first program had about 10 to 20 kids watching but the audience is growing, he said.
Reagan has made little animals out of toilet paper rolls and magic wands and swords out of other household materials as part of her show.
The freeze dance parties are similar to musical chairs. Participants have to stop dancing when the music stops.
Reagan said she plans on doing the programs at least until school reopens.
Another student who has made the best of the stay-at-home advisory is Kayley Fredericks, a Mansfield High School student.
Fredericks has posted a YouTube video of herself singing a parody of Mandy Moore’s “When Will My Like Begin,” from the 2010 Disney movie "Tangled."
Fredericks, who has sung on local talent shows and in school theater performances, altered the lyrics to sing about the COVID-19 outbreak and renamed the song, “When Will My Like Begin.”
To see her video, go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMZrSUWK76I&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3-HTNtWjMA5qZ28NS5V6_boRVD6Cx0jiF-k5xWHuczqxCvJ_ZNfPbB3eo
