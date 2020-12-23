NORTH ATTLEBORO -- High school students got a musical sendoff to their Christmas vacation this week.
And it may sound a little “Frozen.”
In years past, North Attleboro High School has staged a school-wide concert and sing-along to close out the last day before winter break.
This year, band director Thomas Rizzo, says, that wasn’t possible, due to coronavirus restrictions on gatherings and community signing.
Instead, Rob Couture, a music teacher at the school, came up with an alternative, a roughly 16-minute YouTube video featuring chorus members, musicians, faculty and staff lip-synching to songs from the Disney animated movie “Frozen 2.”
With drone footage, staff members in reindeer antlers and masks doing a kick line and plenty of faculty cameos, it was an instant hit, Rizzo said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
"It was presented to the entire school community (Tuesday) at 12:45 through a school-wide livestream,” Rizzo wrote.
“The reaction has been truly wonderful. So many people have complimented our students and staff for their cooperation, talent, involvement, and spirit,” he said.
“It is a wonderful example of the arts staying vibrant in our schools, staff and students working together in the face of the pandemic, and the ability of our teachers and students to spread some holiday cheer during difficult times.”
The video can be seen on YouTube at NAHS Music Sings- Frozen 2(020).
