Massachusetts National Guard members started fanning out across the state Monday, including in the area, to provide much needed help to dozens of understaffed hospitals facing a surge of coronavirus patients.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that up to 500 Guard members would be deployed for up to 90 days to provide non-clinical support at 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is among the hospitals that will get help from the guard.
Spokesperson Kathi Hague said Monday information on the how many National Guard members and what their role will be won’t be available until Tuesday.
Sturdy let go of a total of 33 employees in November for failing to abide by the hospital’s vaccination mandate, Hague told The Sun Chronicle on Dec. 13. The 33 represents about 1.61% of the hospital’s workforce of 2,044.
Out of the 33 employees, nine were full-time, 14 were part-time and 10 were per diem employees who worked on an as-needed basis. Hague would not specify the areas in which the employees worked.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients at Sturdy has actually been falling in recent days, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
On Dec. 22, the hospital had 33 coronavirus patients of which four were in the ICU. By Dec. 26, that number had fallen to 19 coronavirus patients of which five were in the 14-bed intensive care unit.
Last week over a five-day period, Sturdy, which has 132 beds, averaged 28 coronavirus patients a day with an average of five in the ICU. Early in the pandemic in April 2020, Sturdy had as many as 59 coronavirus patients with as many as nine in the ICU.
An initial deployment of up to 300 Guard members are scheduled to help some of the state’s largest and most acclaimed medical facilities, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, to regional facilities such as Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Milford Regional Medical Center, according to a list provided by the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
The Guard members will provide support in five critical areas identified by the state based on a survey of hospitals and ambulance services: non-emergency transportation between health care facilities; observing patients at risk for harming themselves; security and maintaining a safe workplace; moving patients within hospitals, such as bringing them from their rooms to test areas; and delivering meals to patients in their rooms.
Another directive from state health officials originally announced last week — the postponement or cancellation of all nonessential elective procedures likely to result in admission — also took effect Monday.
New confirmed coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant surged to a pandemic high of more than 10,000 per day three days last week, while nearly 1,600 people were in the hospital with the disease, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health.
The state’s health care system faces a staffing shortage that has contributed to the loss of about 500 medical/surgical and ICU hospital beds this year, state officials have said.
