ATTLEBORO — As the state struggles with its efforts to increase the number of eligible people vaccinated against he coronavirus, at least some patients of local medical practices are getting access to the potentially life-saving inoculations.
Patients who have a primary care physician at certain offices within the Sturdy Memorial Associates network affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital are getting calls or texts alerting them when the vaccine is available, although they must also meet CDC and state criteria for eligibility.
Under the state’s Phase II plan, that includes individuals who are 75 or older. Officials say Sturdy and the associated practices have only a limited supply of the vaccine, based on what the state is doling out to individual sites.
“The biggest barrier we have is getting the vaccine,” Blair Bisher, chief operating officer of Sturdy Memorial Associates, says, noting that not all of the practices in the Sturdy network are getting the doses when they are passed out. Officials say they are not sure if Study’s status as a small, community institution put it at a disadvantage compared to larger city hospitals or health care chains.
States receive allocations of vaccine from the federal government, using a formula developed under the Trump administration. Individual states parcel out doses according to their own individual formulas. In Massachusetts, that includes mass vaccination sites — such as at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and Fenway Park in Boston — as well as medical facilities that meet its qualifications. (The Biden administration says it plans to speed up allocations to other sites, such as pharmacies.)
With the Baker administration’s pledge to speed up the distribution of doses to mass vaccination sites as well as to local boards of health and medical practices, Sturdy officials hope that they can up the number of their patients they can help.
At the moment, though, neither Sturdy nor its associated practices have enough vaccine to offer public clinics. The hospital’s website tells readers they cannot sign up or go on a waiting list there and advises going to the state’s main website instead. The Sturdy site does not mention that established patients may be contacted to receive an initial shot. Bisher said the information would be updated in the near future.
According to the state’s corornavirus command center, it could take several weeks for residents to secure appointments due to limited supply of vaccines from the federal government. Residents can visit www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine to check when they are eligible to get the vaccine, find an appointment at a location near them, and get ready for their appointment.
Each Thursday, new appointments will be available for the mass vaccination sites. This week, over 55,000 new appointments will go live for the following week.
Dr. Brian Patel, chief of emergency services at Sturdy and the hospital’s associate chief quality officer, said the hospital was able to offer vaccinations to all of its frontline employees in Phase I but the hospital hasn’t been allocated doses for the public.
“It’s important people know that we are not able to vaccinate people not affiliated with Sturdy,” he said. Those who are eligible should consider one of the mass vaccination clinics being set up around the state which includes Gillette Stadium, he said.
Bisher says the associated practices in the Sturdy network that are eligible have applied for the vaccine doses. Those doses are going to the primary care associates, at least initially, rather than to specialty practices.
Sturdy Memorial Associates at Plainville was the first to receive the vaccines. “As we received added vaccines, we began to open other sites,” Bisher says, but shots will go to the patients in the “top tier” — those who are Phase II eligible — first to ensure “we can take care of every patient” in that group first. The practices have more than 3,800 patients over 75 and if they would like to try the mass vaccination sites rather than wait for a call they should do so, Bisher said.
Otherwise, eligible patients need to wait to be alerted by phone or text when they are told they can attend clinics held on the weekend. So far, Bisher says, the clinics have vaccinated some 400 patients and additional clinics were planned over the weekend that could see as many as 200 more doses of the vaccine distributed.
For many patients, older ones in particular, its easier to go to a primary care doctor “rather than to an unfamiliar setting,” Bisher noted. And he said the network has expanded its staff with eight new primary care providers in recent months who can accept new patients.
Once the state makes more doses available, he says, the network will be able to quickly ramp up its distribution. It has the capacity to store up to 7,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. “We have an enhanced plan” Bisher says, that would allow “vaccination seven days a week that could see more than 200 patients a day.”
“We are prepared to scale up,” he says.
“Our goal is to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible,” Bisher says.
The state this week said that provider sites including healthcare locations and local vaccination sites will make over 57,000 appointments available over the course of the week.
These sites include: community health centers, medical centers, hospital providers and community vaccination clinics operated by local health departments.
