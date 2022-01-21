ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital will be giving away 2,500 free at-home COVID-19 testing kits on Saturday.
The kits will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. via a drive-thru event at Sturdy’s medical building at 100 O’Neil Boulevard, near the hospital.
They will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and there will be a limit of two per vehicle.
“While we are focusing on getting the COVID-19 test kits to our patients, we realize the demand for test kits are at an extreme high. We will not turn anyone away,” hospital spokeswoman Kathi Hague said.
The highly contagious omicron strain of the virus is prompting the distribution.
“With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant we see an immediate need to help keep the community healthy,” Sturdy President and CEO Aimee Brewer said. “We encourage our patients to utilize the rapid tests as a way to keep family members and friends safe.”
Sturdy purchased the 2,500 testing kits.