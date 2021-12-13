ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital has fired 33 employees for failing to abide by the hospital’s vaccination mandate, a spokeswoman said.
The deadline for vaccination was Oct. 15. Those who failed to comply were given two follow-up warnings, a 14-day notice and a 10-day notice.
Those who failed to meet those deadlines were fired on Nov. 1.
The 33 represents 1.61 percent of the hospital’s workforce of 2,044.
Spokeswoman Kathi Hague.would not specify the areas in which the employees worked.
Out of the 33 employees, nine were full-time, 14 were part-time and 10 were per diem employees who worked on an as-needed basis.
A statement provided by Hague said many of the per diem employees had “primary jobs” at other facilities.
“Although we understand and respect the different beliefs and debates in response to the nationwide vaccine efforts, Sturdy Memorial Hospital believes vaccines are the best way to end the pandemic and we take our responsibility to provide our patients, community and staff a safe environment very seriously,” Hague said in statement emailed to The Sun Chronicle.
“We stand behind our decision to require that all our employees and physicians comply with our vaccine mandate,” she said.
The statement said all employees were offered the vaccine and were “educated” about it and that they had opportunities to ask questions about the vaccines.
Lst week, New Bedford-based Southcoast Health fired 216 employees for failing to get vaccinated, the Associated Press reported.
Another 102 workers who had been placed on unpaid leave for missing a Nov. 15 vaccination deadline, returned to work after showing proof of a first dose, spokeswoman Katie Cox said.
Those employees “will be tested regularly until they are fully vaccinated,” she said.
Another 151 Southcoast Health employees who have been granted religious or medical exemptions will also be tested regularly, she said.
Southcoast Health, with about 7,500 employees, operates Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and Tobey Hospital in Wareham.
UMass Memorial Health fired more than 200 people who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Worcester-based UMass Memorial, with about 15,000 employees, operates several hospitals in central Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.