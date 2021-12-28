ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is getting 11 of the 300 National Guard members deployed to 55 acute care hospitals this week by Gov. Charlie Baker.
He sent them out to fill staff gaps that developed because of employee illnesses and firings coupled with an increasing number of coronavirus patients.
Baker announced last week that as many as 500 Guard members would be deployed for up to 90 days to provide nonclinical support at acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers.
Sturdy spokeswoman Kathi Hague said she could not reveal how many employees are out sick due to coronavirus or other illnesses.
However, the hospital did fire 33 workers including nine full-time, 14 part-time and 10 per diem employees in November for failing to obey a vaccine mandate, and some of those positions may still be unfilled.
Hague said Guard members being sent to Sturdy will work as screeners, observation aides, patient transporters and security officers.
“We are so grateful for the assistance that they are providing,” she said in an email.
In the meantime, Sturdy is postponing some elective surgeries in the wake of record-setting numbers of coronavirus cases regionally and statewide last week.
“All scheduled surgical cases are reviewed daily,” Hague said. “We are postponing elective surgeries that would require an admission to the hospital.”
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area there were 963 new cases last week, which topped the old record of 914. Statewide there were 46,147 cases, which zoomed past the previous record of 39,946.
Through the first four days of this week the average number of new coronavirus cases per day is 5,552, which is 1,040 lower than last week’s average of 6,592, which is a hopeful sign.
However, the caseload could skyrocket at any time.
As of Tuesday Sturdy had 118 patients for its 128 beds. Thirteen of the 14 beds in the intensive care unit were filled.
According to statistics provided the state’s Department of Public Health, 22 of the 118 patients at Sturdy are coronavirus patients and four of them are in the ICU.
The number of coronavirus patients at Sturdy is currently much lower than early in the pandemic when there were as many as 59 with nine in the ICU.
According to the state Department of Public Health, there are 1,510 regular hospital beds available in Southeastern Massachusetts and currently 1,296 are in use, leaving 214 available.
There are also 164 ICU beds in Southeastern Massachusetts and 134 are in use, leaving 30 available.
The initial deployment of up to 300 Guard members is intended to help some of the state’s largest and most acclaimed medical facilities, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
In addition to Sturdy it will also help other regional facilities such as Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Milford Regional Medical Center.
