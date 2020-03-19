ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it is canceling or postponing all “elective nonessential” procedures and is closing its lobby this weekend due to the coronavirus.
The determination of whether a procedure is elective will be made by the physician scheduled to perform the procedure, and patients are encouraged to call their physician’s office to determine the best way to proceed.
Beginning this weekend, the hospital’s main lobby entrance will be closed during weekends until further notice. All visitors will be redirected to the Emergency Department entrance.
Many outpatient appointments had been canceled but many clinicians are available to speak over the phone with patients who have questions or concerns about their care.
All support groups have been canceled for the month of March as well.
The hospital also has set up a hotline, 508-236-7676, for area residents to call about concerns related to the virus. The hotline will be staffed by nurses from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As for supplies, while there is a national shortage of personal protective equipment, hospital staff are conserving items based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“At this current time, we have the supplies we need to keep our staff and patients safe and we continue to work daily to increase our supply,” the hospital said.
However, community members who would like to donate gloves, masks, or other supplies may reach out to the Development Office at 508-236-8008.
Concerning blood supply, to help maintain a healthy supply, residents can contact the Rhode Island Blood Center, one of the hospital’s community partners, at 1-800-283-8385 to find a donation location.
