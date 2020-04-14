ATTLEBORO — If there’s an upside to the coronavirus pandemic for local emergency room medical personnel, it’s that visits to Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department for non-corona cases are down, at least in the short term.
The medical professions who deal with the trauma cases that roll though the ED doors say they have seen a decline in the usual influx of automobile crash trauma and sports-related injuries since the pandemic began.
“Our volume has decreased significantly, in terms of patients that are coming that are not related,” said Dr. Brian Patel, chief of emergency services at Sturdy. “That patient population has decreased significantly.”
For example, the Sturdy emergency room saw 482 patients last week, versus an anticipated load of 938.
News stories from around the country anecdotally report a drop in patients rushed to emergency rooms with heart attacks and appendicitis.
A cardiologist writing in the New York Times recently cited an informal Twitter poll among his heart specialist colleagues.
“Almost half of the respondents reported that they are seeing a 40 percent to 60 percent reduction in admissions for heart attacks; about 20 percent reported more than a 60 percent reduction.” Other emergency admissions were said to be down also.
“People are staying at home and isolating,” Patel said.
His department is seeing fewer children with the usual range of things like stomach bugs because they are not in school and passing the infections around.
“The bars and restaurants are closed, so we are not seeing as much trauma related to drunk driving,’ he said. “People are outside, but not as active; kids are not injuring themselves playing sports as much.”
Meanwhile, Patel said the hospital emergency department has instituted procedures to make sure patients who are believed to have coronavirus and those who come to the hospital for other reasons are kept apart.
“The most important thing is to ask questions and call your doctor’s office.,” Patel said.
“We are doing everything we can to protect everyone.”
