ATTLEBORO — With an Oct. 15 deadline looming, Sturdy Memorial Hospital says 80% of its workforce has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Spokesman David Salkovitz said 167 employees received shots in the last week alone.
“Employees continue to provide us with vaccination records and we expect to see those numbers increase as we continue to work towards our deadline,” he said.
And if those who choose not to be vaccinated leave, it won’t disrupt the hospital’s operations, he added.
Late last month, the hospital said about 75% of its employees were vaccinated, That number is now up to 80%, Salkovitz said.
In setting the Oct. 15 deadline, hospital officials cited the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Sturdy, a 132-bed, non-profit community hospital, has more than 2,000 employees.
About a dozen states have vaccination mandates covering health care workers in hospitals, long-term care facilities or both. Some allow exemptions on medical or religious grounds, but those employees often must submit to regular COVID-19 testing.
States that have set such requirements tend to have high vaccination rates already. The highest rates are concentrated in the Northeast, the lowest ones in the South and Midwest.
Massachusetts does not have such a rule for hospitals. A vaccine mandate issued by Gov. Charlie Baker applies only applies to rest homes, assisted living facilities, hospice programs and home care programs. It allows for medical and religious exemptions but doesn’t require regular testing. The deadline is Oct. 31.
However, the Biden administration will require the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid to be fully vaccinated under a rule still being developed.
“Similar to most companies following the nationwide vaccine mandate, we do anticipate losing some staff members who decide not to get the vaccine,” Salkovitz said. “This will not interrupt or impact hospital operations as we have increased our hiring efforts and we continue to bolster our staff of dedicated employees.”
In Rhode Island, where the vaccine mandate takes effect Friday, the state said hospitals can allow unvaccinated employees to keep working 30 days past the deadline in cases where firing them would compromise patient safety. The mandate is being challenged in court because it doesn’t allow religious exemptions.
In Connecticut, a vaccine mandate for employees of state-run hospitals took effect on Monday. It does not apply to privately run hospitals, some of which are imposing their own requirements. Medical and religious exemptions are possible, but anyone else who fails to get vaccinated will be barred from the workplace.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.