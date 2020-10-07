ATTLEBORO — An outbreak of coronavirus in Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s Balfour Unit has been contained, but an investigation into it continues, a hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The hospital is still not allowing visitors until further notice “out of an abundance of caution,” public relations specialist Kate Gwiazdowski said.
The outbreak was first reported by The Sun Chronicle last week.
At that time, three patients had come down with the disease. Since then, a fourth has been added along with 10 employees.
“At this time the cluster has been contained; no other patients have been identified as having COVID-19 and approximately 10 employees have tested positive and have been placed in quarantine,”Gwiazdowski said in an email.
Meanwhile, testing and contact tracing continues to ensure that all who need to be quarantined are.
“We have tested all patients admitted to the hospital and several hundred employees and are conducting contact tracing to identify others who will need to obtain a COVID-19 test,” Gwiazdowski said.
The hospital is working with the state’s Department of Public Health on the outbreak.
“Anyone considered to be at high risk of exposure will be contacted directly by our staff for testing and further guidance,” she said.
