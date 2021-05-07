ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is hosting three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in its auditorium on May 11, 15 and 16.
Anyone over the age of 16 who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts can schedule an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.
A second dose must be administered 21 days after the first one.
The second appointment will be scheduled automatically for the same time as the first dose.
Appointments are required. No walk-ins will be accepted.
To book an appointment visit the hospital’s website at www.sturdymemorial.org and click on the “Book your COVID-19 Vaccine” located on the main page.
Those who book an appointment will receive a confirmation email and text with the dates of the two vaccinations.
Sturdy urges everyone to book through the online booking platform, but those without access to a computer can call 774-203-2942. If no one picks up leave a message and someone will return the call as soon as possible.
Leaving a message does not guarantee an appointment.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination locations in the area visit the state’s vaxfinder at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/
Sturdy will share information about any future community vaccination clinics on its website, social media, and email platforms.
Check the website regularly and follow Sturdy on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for updates.
