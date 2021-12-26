ATTLEBORO -- With the pandemic still raging and healthcare workers strained, a nurse at Sturdy Memorial Hospital helped bring some much-needed cheer this holiday season.
Brenda Augenstene, a labor and delivery nurse at Sturdy, said hospital workers wanted to share their holiday spirit, and she rallied the staff to provide families and newborns with some special gifts.
The nurse gifted "a recent batch of miracles" with festive red holiday outfits, including matching holiday hats.
“It’s truly a blessing to spread joy around the holiday season,” Augenstene said. “The entire staff on the Weber Unit continues to operate through the pandemic with a high level of professionalism and enthusiasm in order to make this the best experience possible for these new mothers.”
The newly renovated Weber Maternity Unit, which has 12 beds, welcomes about 600 babies every year at Sturdy, and five babies who received the holiday attire are among the hospital's latest newborns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.