ATTLEBORO
When a person is discharged from the intensive care unit at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after a life-and-death struggle with COVID-19, it’s a cause for celebration.
There have been many of those battles lately as a result of the pandemic, which has especially afflicted the elderly, those least able to fight off its deadly effects.
Some succumb, but there have been many victories as well since mid-March when the virus hit, and a recent one merited a special celebration.
On May 29, doctors, nurses and other workers at Sturdy lined the hallways to applaud and cheer as a female patient was wheeled out of the hospital on her way home after an especially long battle with the disease.
Accompanying the celebration were the uplifting lyrics to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
COVID-19 has taken the lives of at least 124 area residents and sickened another 1,779.
Hospital spokeswoman Kate Gwiazdowski said the patient’s name, age and how long she was in the hospital could not be released due to confidentiality laws.
But she said every patient discharged after fighting off the disease has the song played upon their departure.
The song, composed by Nikolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson and sung by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, declares there are no obstacles too great to stop someone from getting back to the one they love.
It was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for Diana Ross in 1970, and it’s been sung for many at Sturdy.
“We have not kept a record of the exact amount of patients this song has been played for, but our COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of leadership from across the hospital, decided at the beginning of the pandemic that this would be a source of positivity and encouragement for both patients and staff,” Gwiazdowski said in an email.
Staff members are not gathered for every discharged coronavirus patient, but when they hear the tune played over the public address system they know another victory has been won.
“Celebrations like this have been a morale booster for our staff who have been working tirelessly over the past several months to ensure our community is safe,” Gwiazdowski said.
The video can be viewed at: youtube.com/watch?v=spiAGSOpQQo .
