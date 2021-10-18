ATTLEBORO — More than 96% of Sturdy Memorial Hospital employees had met its vaccine mandate as of Monday, the hospital said.
The remaining 4% will have another few weeks to comply or “will need to seek alternative employment,” Sturdy announced in an official statement.
Sturdy had set Friday as the deadline for its workers to get vaccinated. The hospital’s record was slightly better than state government, which on Monday reported 95% of public sector workers had met a Sunday deadline.
In setting the Oct. 15 deadline, Sturdy officials cited the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
The hospital said it stood behind its vaccine mandate.
“We understand and respect the different beliefs and debates in response to the nationwide vaccine efforts however, Sturdy Memorial Hospital believes vaccines are the best way to end the pandemic and we take our responsibility to provide our patients, community and staff a safe environment very seriously,” spokeswoman Kathi Hague said in the statement Monday.
Sturdy, a 132-bed, community non-profit institution, has more than 2,000 employees.
About a dozen states have vaccination mandates covering health care workers in hospitals, long-term care facilities or both. Some allow exemptions on medical or religious grounds, but those employees often must submit to regular COVID-19 testing.
States that have set such requirements tend to have high vaccination rates already. The highest rates are concentrated in the Northeast, the lowest ones in the South and Midwest.
Massachusetts does not have such a rule for hospitals. A vaccine mandate issued by Gov. Charlie Baker applies only to rest homes, assisted living facilities, hospice programs and home care programs. It allows for medical and religious exemptions but doesn’t require regular testing. The deadline is Oct. 31.
The Biden administration will require the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid to be fully vaccinated under a rule still being developed.
Statewide, as of Monday, nearly 1,600 Massachusetts state employees had not proved they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or had sought a vaccine exemption by Sunday’s deadline, the Baker administration said.
The Republican governor said in August that a total of 44,000 executive branch workers and contractors would be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or face suspension and ultimately the loss of their jobs. The mandate does not include on option for regular testing for people who do not want to get inoculated.
The administration did not say in which departments the unvaccinated employees worked, but the unions representing state police troopers and state prison guards had both challenged the mandate in court. Both lost.
The leader of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, which represents about 2,000 troopers, said at a news conference Monday that about 300 members were unvaccinated as of last week.
The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, which represents about 4,000 prison workers, including those at MCI-Norfolk and Bay State Correctional Center in Norfolk, also lost its court battle. According to a letter filed by the union’s attorney in court, about 40% of union members were unvaccinated as of last week.
